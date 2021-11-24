Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Armstrong
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Armstrong, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2021, in Kerrville, where she had lived for the past 5 years.
A memorial service will be on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson Street in Kerrville.
She was born in Hamilton, Texas to Edna Lee and John H. Workman on February 20, 1923. She married Raymond Armstrong on November 29, 1941.
She graduated Stephenville High School. She worked at Tarleton State University as a Lab Assistant and in later years became a hairdresser. After retirement she worked at Sam’s Club. She was a member of Shady Oaks Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, J. C. Workman, and two grandchildren, Jill Cope and Thomas Lansford.
Beth is survived by her two daughters, Raymonda Ashley of Kerrville, and Ann Childs and husband Gary of Fort Worth and three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Polser and wife Kelcie Kana of Kerrville, Jason Polser and wife Margaret of Canyon Lake, and Gina Lewis and husband Mark of Abilene, three great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Beth’s family wishes to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation to Peterson Hospice for their interest, their encouragement, and their loving care in the last days of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
