Frances “Fran” Ann Van Zandt Cox
Frances “Fran” Ann Van Zandt Cox, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away June 13, 2021.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m., followed by a reception in Tucker Hall.
She was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Houston, Texas to Marylu Crosthwait and Howard Lee Van Zandt, Sr.
Fran graduated from Lamar High School in 1956 and, in her senior year, was nicknamed “Friendly Fran”. She attended the University of Texas and pledged Kappa Alpha Theta. In Houston, Fran worked for Tennessee Gas Transmission, known as Tenneco, for several years and volunteered for the Junior League of Houston.
Fran married the love of her life, Jack Bolan Cox, on April 15,1961, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Fran and Jack moved to Kerrville in 1976 and loved living here. She loved the Lord and trusted him completely. Her favorite book was the Bible, and her favorite place was Church. Her child-like faith was a gift from God that did not require proof or intellectual understanding.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Martin (and husband, Thomas), her sons, Kevan Cox (and wife, Sandy) and Bo Cox. She was known as “Nana” to her 4 grandchildren, Peyton Martin, Quentin, Evie and Jordan Cox. She is also survived by her last remaining first cousin, Martha Morgan and Bobby Crosthwait’s widow, Carol, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister, Roberta Williamson, was a source of joy, love and companionship throughout her life.
She is predeceased by her parents Marylu and Howard Van Zandt Sr., husband Jack Cox, brother Hobby Van Zandt (and wife, Susie) and brother-in-law Jack Williamson.
Fran loved her family and brought unconditional love everywhere she went. In a world of busyness, Fran always had a sweet smile and time for you. She made many lasting friendships and made life better for all who knew her. She was loved for her ability to tell a great story and her wonderful sense of humor. She would laugh at herself and never took herself too seriously. She loved playing bridge, rummi kub and going on many fun day-tripper outings. She loved her Chapter HM PEO Sisters. She enjoyed Path of Life Bible Study, Alpha and Omega, Altar Guild, working at St. Peter’s Cottage Shop on Friday mornings and being a part of St. Peter’s Vacation Bible School every summer. She joined Daughters of the King a month ago in preparation for this very day to be with her Beloved Jack.
Fran worked for many Christian causes and adored her St. Peter’s family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter Street Kerrville, Texas 78028 or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
