April Lanette Perez
April Lanette Perez, of Kerrville, passed away on April 7, 2020 at her home in Kerrville.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later time. We will be letting everyone know ahead of time when we schedule it.
April was born in Kerrville. She was the only daughter to Ramon and Yolanda Perez on April 2, 1977.
April grew up in Kerrville, went to school and graduated from Tivy High School. She enjoyed Taekwondo and was an instructor at one time. She also worked as a daycare teacher for many years. She loved children and teaching them was her passion. She loved spending time with family and friends.
April was preceded in death by her father, Ramon Perez Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Ramon and Guadalupe Perez; and maternal grandparents, Ofelia and Candelario Garcia.
April is survived by her mother, Yolanda Perez; three brothers, Ramon Perez Jr., Johnny Perez, Anthony Perez and sister in law Crystal and niece, Riana and nephew, Joey; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was loved by many and did whatever she could for whoever needed her. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring person. She will be truly missed.
