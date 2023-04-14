Waylon Henry Hughes Jr.
Waylon Henry Hughes Jr., 72, of Kerrville, passed away on Friday April 7, 2023, at his home in Kerrville with his family. Waylon was born in Port Arthur, Texas on November 2, 1950, to Waylon and Anna Ruth Hughes.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Waylon graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur in 1969. Waylon proudly played 3 years of Varsity football for the Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets. Waylon went to college at Stephen F. Austin University before returning home to Port Arthur and joining the Port Arthur Police Department in 1972. Waylon showed great commitment and pride in his profession as a Port Arthur police officer for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Many lifelong and unforgettable friends came to him from his brothers and sisters in blue; a true family to him. Waylon spent many years coaching and umpiring Little League baseball in Port Arthur.
Waylon moved to Kerrville in 2012 to be closer to his daughter and his grandchildren. Waylon enjoyed playing golf which allowed him to form new friendships in his new community. He helped coach his grandsons’ Little League team for a few years and attended almost every practice or game his grandsons had all the way through high school. He learned to wear the blue and gold of the Tivy Antlers while always keeping the maroon and gold of the Yellow Jackets alive in his heart.
Waylon was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved son, Waylon “Trey” Hughes.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Hines of Kerrville; brother, Jimmy Hughes of Port Arthur; grandsons, Austin Clark, Lance Clark, and Ian Hines of Kerrville; granddaughters, Annette and husband Adrian Nava of Kerrville and Jamie and husband Savon Davis of Kerrville. Great-grandchildren include Azalea Moreno and Kassidy Hines, Kayin, Kyrah, and Kendrick Davis, and Willow and Wyld Clark of Kerrville. To These few, he was “Paw Paw.” He is also survived by niece, Kimberly Hughes; and nephews, Kyle Hughes and Ryan Hughes and their families. To them he was “Uncle Bubba.”
Through marriage he received a new name, “Pops,” and he was a father once again and loved them with all his heart, with one little one now carrying the name of Waylon.
Waylon’s heart and soul was tied to the small town of Center, Texas where he made many memories as a child growing up with his family there. This will be his final resting place, the only place he wanted to be. Waylon will be laid to rest with his son, Trey; finally together again.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
