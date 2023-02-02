Gaye Forehand Janice
Gaye Forehand Janice, 84, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2 p.m., and a celebration with family members in Opelousas, Louisiana where she will be interred by her husband at Bellevue Memorial Park. Services at Zion Lutheran Church will be streamed via their website: http://www.zionkerrville.org/
Gaye was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Norman and Eloise Forehand on October 16, 1938. She was raised in the Texas Hill Country and graduated from Tivy High School in 1956. Upon graduation, Gaye moved to Dallas, Texas where she worked for numerous places such as US Steel, Geotech, and the Dr. Pepper Company.
Gaye moved to California to be closer to her sister and met the love of her life, Paul Janice. Gaye and Paul married on March 18, 1968, in Crowley, Louisiana. In 1980, Gaye, Paul, and their two youngest children moved back to the Texas Hill Country where they bought, owned, and operated Clarlyle Carpet until their retirement in 1993.
Gaye loved to travel and spent many years RVing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with beloved Paul and her sister and best friend, Norma Jeanne, and husband Hoot Conner. Together they visited all 50 states.
After Paul’s death in 2011, Gaye began traveling with her daughter Billie and grandson Conner. She also cherished living with her son Al and enjoying his amazing cooking. Gaye enjoyed attending Bible Study Fellowship, Silver Sneakers at the Kroc Center, and line dancing at Dietert Center. Gaye volunteered for many years at the Raphael Clinic, served on the board of directors for Women of the Word, and was a loyal member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. Gaye was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.
Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Janice; her father and mother, Norman and Eloise Forehand; her stepfather, Robert Stovall; and her brother, Button Forehand.
She is survived by her children, Al Janice and Billie Janice, both of Kerrville, Texas, Kenneth Crawford of Houston, Texas, Cheryl Ann Snider of Celeste, Texas; and grandchildren, Conner Paul Janice, Steven Whitaker, Stefanie Lamn, and Michael Snider. She is also survived by sisters, Norma Conner and LaJuanna King; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alamo Hospice and Kerr County 4-H.
