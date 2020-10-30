Joseph Franklin Hughes
Joseph Franklin Hughes, 70 years old, passed on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Visitation is Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services are Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Harper Cemetery. Music will be by Charles Gray and Robin Harper.
He was born in Nacogdoches, Texas to Clarence and Doris Hughes on January 28, 1950. He married Vivian on Nov. 23, 1977 in Midland, Texas.
Joe graduated from Jasper High School in 1968. He attended Stephen F. Austin and Angelina College. He worked in Oil Field Services for 35 plus years and during this time, they owned their own company, Capitan Chemical.
Joe was an outdoorsman that really enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the NRA. He also had a love of reading books with various subjects. You could also see Joe’s love of children when you saw him around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was lovingly called Papa Joe.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Doris Hughes and his brother, George and Stanley Hughes; also, his grandchildren, Taylor, Sheley and Josh.
Joe is survived by his wife, Vivian; brother, David Hughes and wife Kathleen; step-daughter, Sharon Wienecke and husband Bobby; step-sons, Butch Scoggins and wife Kathy and Calvin Smith and wife Brenda; He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
