Jean "GrandJean" Kelly Tuck
Jean "GrandJean" Kelly Tuck passed away quickly and peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family and her caretakers.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Baytown, Texas, to parents Mannie Eugene and Nana Young Kelly.
She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Lee Jr. College, both in Baytown. Jean auditioned and was accepted into the prestigious Madam Nijinsky program for dance in Los Angeles, California, where she lived and was tutored for six months. Returning home to Baytown, Jean opened and operated Jean’s School of Dance. A small venture that evolved into a regional powerhouse for students of all ages to master the art of dancing, tap, and ballet. Several of her students went on to perform on Broadway and in movies. Most notably the famous actor and dancer Patrick Swayze. On Christmas Eve 1955, Jean married Joseph Grady Tuck Jr. in Liberty, Texas.
Jean moved with Grady from Bastrop to Kerrville and then to Westcliffe, Colo., for a family real estate development. They also maintained vacation homes on Lake Austin and South Padre Island before finally retiring in Kerrville. Together they raised six children, then had the privilege of loving and nurturing nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jean loved these children with every ounce of her heart and soul. Jean had a passion for traveling, especially cruises. After Grady’s passing in 1994, she spent years cruising the world, including destinations as diverse as Hawaii, most of Europe, and finally, Russia. Her favorite was crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary. Jean attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and was a board member for many years at St. Peter’s School. She was also a member of the Riverhill Country Club.
Jean was a friend to all she met and one who took great pride in the way she looked and dressed. She was always prompt and never missed an appointment. Loving in every way, she always had a ready compliment for everyone in her family and immediate circle of friends. The things Jean liked to do most were listening to Grady play the piano, playing with her grandchildren, going to shows at the Majestic Theatre, traveling, and attending the Kelly family reunions. She will be missed greatly by all who had the unique pleasure of knowing her.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Mannie and Nana Kelly, her in-laws Joseph Grady Tuck Sr. and Ora B. Tuck, her sister Betty Kelly Berry. Her son Billy Tuck, daughter Cynthia Jayne Tuck, and grandson Joseph Grady Tuck IV (Jaybird).
Jean is survived by her children Joseph Grady Tuck III, Michael E. Tuck, and wife Jeanette, Reginald A. Tuck, and wife Rhonda, and Kelli Tuck. Grandchildren include Corbett Tuck, and husband Leigh Whannell, Chandler Tuck, Hailey Tuck, Rhnee Mohan, and husband Kevin Mohan, Hillary Croll, and husband Bobby Croll, Cody Tuck and wife Ashley Tuck, Travis Tuck, Mason Tuck, and Haven Jarel. Great-Grandchildren include Sabine Whannell, Wren Whannell, Jones Whannell, Ryan Mohan and wife Kelsey Mohan, Lee Ramirez, and husband Robert Anthony Ramirez, Jasper Croll, Cleo Croll, Will Tuck, and Peyton Tuck. She is also survived by many friends and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Episcopal School or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jean’s caregivers Janie Lopez, Suzie Wood, and Donna Alexander and especially to the Tuck Families’ longtime friend and partner, Edie Spalding. Also, many thanks and deep gratitude go out to all of the professional staff at Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
