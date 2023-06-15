Michael Paul Phillips
Michael Paul Phillips, 62, of Boerne, passed away on June 7, 2023, in Boerne, Texas. He was born in Dallas, Texas to Merrill and Melba Phillips on May 12, 1961. He was married to Deborah Sears on February 28, 1987, in Dallas, Texas.
Michael requested that there be no formal funeral. Instead, his wife, Deborah, will be holding individual celebrations of life with close friends and family.
He went to University of North Texas for his bachelor’s degree in business, received his Master’s in Counseling from Denver Seminary and completed his Ph.D in Organizational Psychology at Walden University in 2014. He worked for the University of Phoenix in both Denver, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas for over 20 years before becoming provost at a smaller university in San Antonio for four years.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Melba Phillips, his sister, Shirley, and his father-in-law, Jack Sears Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah; his children, Emily and Zane; his father, Merrill Phillips; his mother-in-law, Betty Sears; his sister and brother-in-law, Pam and John McDaniel; his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Paul Lehr; his sister, Tammy Penny; his sister, Faye Rhodes; his sister-in-law, Paula Dean; his brother-in-law and wife, Jack and Mara Sears; his brother-in-law and wife, Andy and Stacy Sears, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the Phillips family requests that donations be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation at htohhfoundation.org.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mark Riddock, Dr. John Renshaw, Dr. Michael Keller, Dr. Derek Guillory and the Root Causes team, Methodist ER Boerne, the Methodist Transplant and Specialty Hospital staff, Dr. Jenny Wang at Clear Passage, Paragon and the staff at Texas Healthcare Solutions, and Becca Mainz and the incredible staff at Heart to Heart Hospice.
