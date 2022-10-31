Gary Leroy Brown
Gary Leroy Brown, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on October 25, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday November 5, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
He was born in Le Mars, Iowa to Glen and Margaret (Ruether) Brown on August 30, 1944.
He married Nina Merrick on April 17, 1982 at 'The Little Brown Church in The Vale' in Nashua, Iowa. Gary and Nina made their first home in Cleghorn, Iowa and two years later had Jenna Wade. They loved to spend time together fishing, dancing, and working in their huge garden.
He went to school at Le Mars Community High School in Le Mars, Iowa. He retired from both Wilson Food (in Cherokee, Iowa) and the Kerrville State Hospital. He worked several different jobs throughout his life in multiple states.
He enjoyed watching TV (Heartland and Supernatural), growing tomatoes, telling little Indian stories and jokes, camping, fishing, golfing, being in the sun and tanning, watching sports, eating good food, working out and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed giving great big hugs and was a friend to all. His greatest happiness was all of his children and grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Margaret (Ruether) Brown; brothers, baby Randy Brown, Charlie Brown and Brian Brown; sisters, Judy Sherlock, Dianne Borchers and Mary Eblen; brothers-in-law, Jerry Sherlock and Doug Borchers.
Survivors include wife, Nina Brown of Kerrville; children, Jeffrey Brown (Terri) of Iowa, Julie Brown of Nebraska, Angie Durr of Iowa and Dr. Jenna W. Clack (Landon) of Texas; niece: Shelby Michalec (Trevor) of Texas; brothers, Dennis Brown (Angela) of Oregon, Glenn Brown (Diana) of South Dakota, Randy Brown (Jane) of Texas and Steve Brown of Texas; sister, Deb Quinn (Rick) of Illinois; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Brown of Texas, Nancy Brown of South Dakota and Jim Eblen of Illinois; grandchildren, Colton and Sydney (Jeffrey), Kris (Julie), Ethan (Angie), Andrew, Neely and Campbell (Jenna Wade); great-grandchildren, Norah, Savannah, Calum Leroy (Colton); and many more nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
