James "Jay" Edward McElroy
James "Jay" Edward McElroy, 86, passed away surrounded by family on November 30, 2022.
Jay was born to parents Wilson Powell and Edna Alice McElroy on November 22, 1936, in McAllen, Texas.
He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, where he enjoyed his time as drum major. He met his sweetheart, Joyce "Kay" McBurnett, through family and they married on December 26, 1959. They went on to have two children, Jeff and Jandy.
Jay served in the Army from 1956 to 1962 as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and in the Texas Army Reserves. In 1974, his family settled in New Caney, Texas, and Jay worked as a software analyst at the Johnson Space Center.In retirement, Jay enjoyed spending time in the hill country of Kerrville whenever possible and traveling with his wife in his RV.
He could often be found spoiling his grandchildren, eating big bowls of ice cream, sharing his love of music, enjoying a game of dominoes, or bringing laughter with his quick wit and sense of humor.Jay is preceded in death by his daughter, Jandy Gross; and parents, Wilson Powell and Edna Alice.
He is survived by many loving family members, including wife, Joyce "Kay" McElroy; brothers, Tim and Joe McElroy; son, Jeff McElroy; 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forever Families Inc. https://foreverfamilies.salsalabs.org/inhonorof/index.html
Jay was buried in the Center Point Cemetery alongside his daughter and other loved family members.
