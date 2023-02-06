Douglas Edwin Wright
Dr. Douglas Edwin Wright, 71, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence in Kerrville, Texas.
Family and friends will be gathering at the YO Hotel on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. to visit and celebrate Doug’s life and invite friends to come and toast Dr. Wright.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with the Rev. Frankie Enloe officiating. A reception will follow the service at the home of Dr. Wright and Jana.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Frances and Richard Wright, they moved to Texas when Doug was only 9 years old. He began dating Jana Smith in 2006; they married in October of 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended Churchill High School in San Antonio, Texas, class of 1970.
Doug attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas from January 1971 to December 1971 and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas from June 1980 to December 1981 where he received his premedical prerequisites. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree in May 1986 from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in Lubbock, Texas. Doug did his internship for Internal Medicine from July 1, 1986 to June 30, 1987 and his residency from July 1, 1987 to June 30, 1989 at Texas A&M University School of Medicine Scott and White Memorial Hospital. He did his medical fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas from July 1, 1989 to June 30, 1991. He received his certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine on September 12, 1990.
Doug’s research activities included “Leuprolide Acetate in the Treatment of Patients with Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction”: John R. Mathias M.D., principle investigator. For teaching responsibilities, he was the attending physician in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at the Texas Department of Corrections Hospital in Galveston, Texas from July 1990 to June 1991.
He was a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians Associate and the Texas Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy with applications pending with the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
Doug worked as a Gastroenterologist in private practice in Kerrville for 30+ years.
After a long and vast career, Dr. Wright was working towards retirement and recently cut back his practice to three days a week with a goal of eventually retiring in Seabrook, Texas to their new home they were renovating.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Richard Wright.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Jana Smith Wright; two sons, Austin and Taylor; two daughters, Katie and Kennedie; sister, Julie Wright Fredrich; grandchildren, Avery, Alaina, Annie, Scarlett and Henry; and two nephews, Blake and Brian.
