Joan (Joanne) Waychoff Maynard
Joan (Joanne) Waychoff Maynard, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, June 26, 2023, while living in Kerrville. She passed away at home with her devoted husband of 59 years and her family by her side.
Joan embarked on her earthly journey November 23, 1933, in Long Beach, California, the first-born daughter of Glen Abner and Goldie J. Waychoff. She had three older siblings, Nina May Freeman, John Eugene Freeman, Goldie Martha Freeman, and a younger brother Pieter Claesen Waychoff all of whom preceded her in death.
Much of Joan’s early childhood was spent living in Troy, Montana and a piece of her heart will always be there. The family moved there in 1935 when Joan was 2 years old. She held fond memories of watching from the families tiny log cabin as her older siblings played in the winding water ways of the Bull River. She remembered riding the bus to school during the winter, sitting on her big brother John’s lap, wrapped in his coat to stay warm. And later, living and playing on O’Brien Creek, and the Kootenai River, near Roosevelt Bridge. The family moved from Montana in 1947 and returned to California for her father’s health. Throughout the rest of her adult life, she spoke of a yearning to return to Montana.
Joan married in 1950 and had three girls, Christine, Jennifer, and Stephenie. Although this marriage ended in 1963 a new chapter in her life began. A handsome redhead by the name of Erie Joe (Rusty) Maynard, a family friend, became a supportive presence to her and the girls. In 1963 Rusty and Joan moved with his mother and the girls, back to Joan’s beloved Northwest.
They married at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on October 26, 1963. Rusty likes to say he married 4 women all at one time. They settled in Cheney Washington. There Rusty finished his teaching degree. Proverbs 31:10-12 says, Who can find a virtuous and capable wife: She is more precious than rubies. Her husband can trust her, and she will greatly enrich his life. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life
Although Joan dedicated her life to the Lord in 1953. She found a renewed faith in 1965 just a few weeks before Rusty submitted his life to Jesus. Over the next few years, Rusty accepted various teaching jobs in Washington and Oregon where their three younger children, Mark, Paula, and Matt, were born. In 1974, they became involved with a ministry called Red Sea Mission Team based in Kerrville, Texas, therefore relocating the family once again to the Hill Country of Texas. Rusty often traveled, raising money for missionaries to the Middle East, while Joan stayed home, running the home office, and raising their three youngest children. Joan gave of herself endlessly by feeding and hosting missionaries, hitch hikers and the homeless.
Since her renewed faith in 1965, Joan with Rusty, dedicated her life to ministry, selflessly giving of herself to her own family and the family of God. She served as a pastors wife for 17 years, alongside her husband as founders of Church of the Hills in Ingram, Texas From 1981 until 1998.
In 1998, Joan and Rusty, fondly known as Granny Jo and Papa Rusty, “retired” to Troy, Montana. Joan frequently commented that it took her 50 years to make her way back to Montana, but she finally made it. However, as they say, pastors and their wives never really retire. She and Rusty continued to serve in an unofficial capacity. Joan hosted women’s bible studies in her home, counseled, opened her home to missionaries and pastors and loved on the un-loveable with a grace and mercy only our heavenly Father can give. Proverbs 31:20 says, “She extends a helping hand to the poor and opens her arms to the needy.”
In 2021,Granny Jo and Papa Rusty returned to the Hill Country of Texas to live out their days where 3 of their 6 children reside. Two others are in Texas, and the oldest still lives in her mother’s favorite place on earth, Montana.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, a grandson, Andy Giesbrecht and a great granddaughter, Destiny Tallmadge.
Joan is survived by her “Superman” (as she referred to him), husband of 59 years, Erie Joe (Rusty) Maynard, of Kerrville, daughter Christine Tallmadge and son-in-law, Stan of Troy, Montanna, daughter Jennifer Giesbrecht and son-in-law, Brian, of Weatherford, Texas, daughter Stephenie Garcia and son-in-law, Arnold, of Kerrville, son Mark Maynard and daughter-in-law, Mora of Kerrville, daughter Paula Garcia and son-in-law, Leo, of Kerrville and son, Matt Maynard and daughter-in-law, Eve, of Kingwood, Texas, 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Proverbs 31:26-29 “When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: “There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!”
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.