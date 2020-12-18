Mrs. Mary Jopling Leech
Mrs. Mary Jopling Leech, 89, of Kerrville, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020, and is reunited with her husband, Joe Leech, in heaven.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Mary was born in Matador, Texas on Jan. 9, 1931 to Freeman and Ruby (Jackson) Jopling.
She enjoyed teaching preschool and kindergarten kids part-time, where she was known for her kindness and sweet disposition. Mary enjoyed playing the piano to everyone’s pleasure.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Leech; parents, Freeman and Ruby Jopling; brother, Royce Jopling; and her sister, Billie Winchester.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra Jeanie Mabrey and husband Larry of Seattle, Washington; son, Rodger Brad Leech of Ponca City, Oklahoma; and sister, Dottie Yeager of Orem, Utah.
