Michael A. Switzer
Michael A. Switzer, 64, passed away from this life, April 18, 2022.
He was born September 23, 1957, in Fredericksburg to Joel and Jackie Switzer. He grew up during his youth with his grandparents, “Grandad & Memo”. His grandad taught Mike important life skills; one being how to hunt. Mike spent a large portion of his life building homes in the Hill Country and throughout Texas. He loved competing in washer and dominoes tournaments and enjoyed poker games. Mike was a good friend to those that knew him. And he will be missed.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Robert and Millie Cobb; and his brother, Randy Switzer.
Mike has left a legacy of his children; son, Bryce Umfress; daughter, Amanda Switzer; grandchildren, Caleb, Ranen, Ariel, Anais, Charlie, Adonia, Adiya, Tanner, and Taylor; great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Elias, and Asher. He is also survived by his brother, Scott Switzer (Jane); niece Jordan; and sister-in-law, Pam Switzer.
Wright's Funeral Parlor
