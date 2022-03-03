Stanley Bujak
Stanley Bujak peacefully passed from this life on January 6, 2022, in the presence of loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jan Bujak; his mother, Mary Bujak; and his sisters.
Stanley was born in Toronto, Canada to Polish immigrant parents. He spoke only Polish until he started public school. Every day after public school, Stanley then went to a Polish school. He was fluent in Polish throughout life. He and his mother immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1945 to be closer to his sisters.
Stanley served 20 years in the Air Force, first as a navigator, and then as a pilot. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Ohio to further his education in Polish and public administration. After that, he worked with Civil Service for the Army traveling the world for the next 18 years. While living in Germany, when speaking in Polish with new Polish friends, he was asked how recently he had left Poland.
In 1995, after retiring from Civil Service, he and his wife settled in Kerrville to be closer to his wife's family. He quickly fell in love with Kerrville and adopted Texas as his home.
Stanley is survived by his loving, devoted wife of nearly 57 years, his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. A reception will follow at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran’s organization or a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.