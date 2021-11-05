Aubrey Blakeley
Aubrey Blakeley, 63, of Mountain Home, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2021 in San Antonio.
Services will be held at Sunset Baptist Church on Nov. 10 at 2:00 p.m.
He was born in Kerrville to James and Earline Blakeley on July 12, 1958.
Aubrey worked as a small engine mechanic for many years; there wasn't a dune buggy or lawnmower he couldn't fix. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting, but his favorite pass time hobby was fishing. Aubrey will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Aubrey was predeceased by his parents, James and Earline Blakeley, and his brother, Clifton Blakeley.
He is survived by his sister, Jamie Willman; his brother, Jeff Blakeley and wife Suzanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunset Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 103, Mountain Home, TX 78058.
