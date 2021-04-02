Margaret Morriss Collins
Margaret passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on March 29, 2021 at the age of 97. Picture shown is of Margaret on her birdie hole No. 15 at Riverhill.
The family will have a private service for Margaret in Dallas where she will join her husband of 63 years.
She was born in north east Texas in the town of Bonham on Dec. 6, 1923. She was the third of seven children and helped raise her younger brothers. She attended North Texas State University where she earned a teaching degree. She went on to teach physical education and dance in Garland, Texas.
She and her husband (Ross) lived in Garland from 1954 to 1980 when they moved to Kerrville. Throughout her life, she was doing for others – for her younger brothers growing up, keeping the family together for family gatherings, helping her husband during his tenures as a coach and club golf professional, and by supporting her children in whatever they decided to do.
She was an accomplished golfer, winning 6 club championships at Riverhill in Kerrville and 8 at Eastern Hills in Garland. She loved the outdoors and playing golf with her family and friends and was the best putter in the family of golfers.
She lived a long and fruitful life, the last 41 years in Kerrville. She lived on her own until the last 10 months when she moved to a small home in Riverhill that included a wonderful caregiver named Phiona. Over the years since Ross passed, she enjoyed watching westerns, the Spurs, the Cowboys, golf tournaments and most importantly, going out and driving around Kerrville with her Sons. Throughout their lives, Margaret and Ross made many friends at Riverhill and wherever they lived.
Margaret is survived by her three sons, Ross Jr. (Rip), Fred (and wife Mary), Cary (and wife Cindy); grandsons, Curtis Andrew, Cody Ross, Kyle Ross (and wife Kristin); and great-grandson, Maverick. Also, two of her younger brothers, Lee Roy and James Morriss live in the Dallas area.
Memorials may be made to the First Methodist Church in Kerrville, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
