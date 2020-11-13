Aubrey E. Fife
On Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, a wonderful and brave man passed from this world to his heavenly home. Aubrey E. Fife, 98, was a well-respected businessman, hero, and beloved patriarch. He lived a life of service for his country, his community, his family, and his Lord.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a private burial service is being held at the Junction Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the College Street Church of Christ.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1922 in Teague, Texas to T. "Tyne" Fife and Lura Newman Fife.
At a young age, Aubrey and his family moved to Sudan, Texas where they farmed cotton. He graduated from Sudan High School in 1940. Following graduation from high school, Aubrey attended Tarleton College in Stephenville, Texas, where he completed pilot training and earned his pilot’s license. After two years of schooling at Tarleton, he joined the U.S. Navy and was trained as a bomber pilot.
Aubrey was stationed in several locations in the states before being assigned to the U.S.S. Enterprise in the Pacific during World War II. While on the Enterprise, he completed over 30 missions that included bombing and laying smoke for the Marines landing on islands. In June of 1944, during one of his missions, he and his squadron were responsible for the sinking of a Japanese carrier, which is documented in a historical book titled, “Pacific Thunder.” For his efforts, Aubrey was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal. Upon returning stateside, he completed his military service as a Naval Flight Instructor.
After leaving the Navy in 1945, Aubrey attended Funeral Directors and Embalming school in Houston. After an apprenticeship in Lubbock, he moved to Burnet, Texas and began his career as a Funeral Director. In the late 40’s and early 50’s, Texas farmers suffered during a great drought, and Aubrey selflessly moved his young family back to Sudan to help his parents run the family farm.
In 1953, he was given the opportunity to get back into the funeral business and moved his family to Junction, Texas, where he worked for the Hodges Company. Aubrey ran the Hodges Funeral Home and worked in the company’s grocery store. In approximately 1961, he bought the funeral home. For fifty years, he owned and operated Aubrey Fife Funerals. He also served on the Texas State Board of Funeral Directors and served a term as President of the Board.
In 1962, he married Betty Lou Fleming Tamblyn, the love of his life, and they were together for over 50 years before her passing in 2016. In 1963, Aubrey was elected Mayor of Junction, serving until 1967. In 2001, he and Betty were given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Kimble County Chamber of Commerce. After losing his wife, he remained in Junction for another year before moving to Kerrville for a short time. In December of 2018, Aubrey made the decision to move to Fort Worth to be closer to his daughter, Donna.
Aubrey was a true gentleman and man of his word. He counseled countless families in times of grief, was an active member of the College Street Church of Christ, a devoted family man, avid golfer, expert domino player, and God loving Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his wife, Betty, and a daughter, Hope Fife. Aubrey is survived by his daughter, Donna Bode of Argyle, Texas, and daughter, Alane Henderson of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Burt Bode (Sherrie) of Ackworth, Georgia, Brandon Bode (Shannon) of Azle, Texas, Byron Bode (Allison) of Fort Worth, Texas, Kelly Kane (Brian) of San Antonio, Texas and Aaron Moore (Roxanne) also of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by his pride and joy, 12 great-grandchildren: Emily, Grace, Zach, Ava, Aubrey Megan, Jack, Blake Ashleigh, Parker Jane, Patrick, Ella, Aubrey Elizabeth, and Rory Alane.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
