Frederic William "Tony" Hall
Tony Hall died peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, at the ranch near Junction, Texas, after losing a long battle with Leukemia.
A Service of Celebration of Tony’s life will be held at Gentry Springs Ranch in Junction on Friday Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
He was born in San Angelo on July 13, 1939, to Fred and Martha Hall of Eden, Texas. He attended schools in Eden and graduated from Texas A&M in the class of ’61. Tony enlisted in the Army, married Jane Mears of Menard, Texas, on June 7, 1963, and they spent two years in Bad Kissingen, Germany, where he served in the Field Artillery.
After Tony’s discharge from the Army, they returned to Eden, to temporarily serve as the Concho County Hospital Administrator. He then moved his family to San Antonio, where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from Trinity University.
He completed his residency at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, and worked five years as the Assistant Hospital Administrator at Midland Memorial Hospital. From 1974-1999, he served as the CEO of Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital in Kerrville, Texas. While in Kerrville, he was involved in various civic organizations and the First United Methodist Church.
Following his time in Kerrville, Tony retired to ranch in Kimble County. There, he was a board member of the Kimble County Soil and Water Conservation District, Kimble County Burn Association, Kimble County Hospital Foundation Board, and the First United Methodist Church of Junction.
His interests were far wide: traveling, bridge, reading, conservation work, hunting and golf.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Martha Hall, and his wife, Jane Mears Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Black Hall, of Junction; two sons, Stephen of Dallas and Andrew of Deerfield Beach, Florida; brothers, Edwin (Sue) of Bandera and David (Donna) of Austin; sisters, Nancy Davis (Jim) of Menard, Diane Eaton (Leland) of Birmingham; brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Susie Black of Ozona; stepsons, Ira (Karin) of Ozona, Clay (Shelly) of Ozona; grandchildren, Carson, Grant and Claire Childress of Ozona, and many special nieces and nephews. He was also survived by special friends Gail Honey and family of Florida.
Special thanks are given to Dr. Anil Singh and associates with Texas Oncology and to Dr. Matt Tillman with M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
