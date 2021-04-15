Joseph "Joe" Archer McGee
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, Joe McGee, much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away at his home in Hunt, Texas with his family by his side.
Memorial service celebrating Joe's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. The reverend Paul Harris, pastor of Hunt United Methodist Church, will preside over the services.
Joe was born in Houston, Texas on April Fool's Day of 1941 which was totally fitting since he had a great sense of humor, loved to make everyone laugh and usually had a joke to tell.
Joe attended John H. Reagan High School in Houston, where he received a baseball scholarship to Sam Houston University. Upon graduation, he married Linda Bettell McGee. Linda and Joe met when they were 14, rode horses together in the Jr. Sherriff's Mounted Posse, friends through high school, married in 1964 and lived and loved life together for 57 years. Along with Linda, his greatest love was for his cherished children, Kim and Greg. Entertainment was attending their extracurricular activities and taking them on vacation, making sure that they got to see California, New York, Mexico and many other states along the way.
Years later, his loving grandson Joseph was born and added another dimension to his family and filled his life with joy. Again, Joe's goal for Joseph was to experience the joy of travel, visiting twenty-seven states.
In 1964, Joe began his forty-year career with the Houston Independent School District, first coaching at Hamilton Middle School and Waltrip High School then becoming an administrator for Scarborough High School and the Houston Community College. He enjoyed and valued each student. He rarely went out in Houston — restaurants, sporting events, movies — that some young person would not excitedly call out “Hey Coach McGee" or "Mr. McGee." He even ran into past students as far as New York City and Mexico. He loved them and they loved him.
While in Houston, Joe valued his long-term membership in the Height's Rotary Club where he made many good friends. He was always one of the cooks at their annual shrimp boil and would say, "If you ever do a job for the Rotary, you have it for a lifetime." He loved the guys, the comradery and the service to the community.
Friendship has always been important. When Joe made a friend, it was for life. Whether it was family, childhood friend, neighbor, work friend, Hunt friend or his high school friends with whom he spent many New Year's Celebrations, they were always kept in his heart.
Upon retirement, he moved to the Hill Country where he would float the river every day whenever the weather allowed. He loved the sun and the water. Also, having a church home was important so he and Linda quickly joined Hunt United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School, served on several committees, became a part of the First Wednesday Group and made many lasting friends. He loved his family, his friends and life.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother Helen Louise McVey, father Augustine Joseph Marino and stepfather Paul McGee. He will always be loved and missed by his wife Linda Jean McGee, his daughter Kimberley Ann McGee and husband Mike Taylor, his son Gregory Joseph McGee and wife Gail, his grandson Joseph Michael McGee and partner Mariah Marquez, and many friends and family members, especially his sister-in-law Babs that spent many an hour with he and Linda playing canasta and watching football.
The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice, Peterson Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Singh at Texas Oncology.
In lieu of flowers, the family request with gratitude that memorial contributions be given to the Hunt United Methodist Church, PO Box 137, Hunt, Texas 78024 or K'Star, 1117 East Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028, an emergency shelter for children where Joe was on the Board for several years, or to a charity of your choice.
Joe was truly a wonderful person and loved by so many.
Following is a quote from a student that summarizes some of the 450 posts that have been placed on the Scarborough web site. "Mr. McGee was the best! Not only did he represent authority, but he was also a friend to us all. He was always there for the students whether it be guidance, friendship, discipline or just to listen. He was an amazing man and role model. He was well respected, loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and students. I do not think that anyone who attended Scarborough High School can reminisce about the good old days without thinking, speaking or remembering Mr. McGee. Rest in peace Sir, your work here is done, and it is time to go home. Until we meet again."
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
