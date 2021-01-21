Walter Emmett Felts
Walter Emmett Felts, 55 of Kerrville, passed away at home on Jan. 16, 2021.
A celebration of life barbeque will be held on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at 1405 Cypress Creek Rd., Kerrville, Texas for family and friends.
Walter was born in Kerrville, Texas to Frank Edward Felts and Ellen Louise Felts on May 14, 1965.
Walter was a graduate of Tivy High School in Kerrville. He worked in the trucking industry for many years. Walter had a variety of interests including cooking, motorcycles and motorcycle riding. He volunteered his time cooking for many events over the years.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents.
Walter is survived by brother Edward Felts, brother Michael Felts (Jackie), sister Gina Frenzel (Tom), nephew Cavin Felts (Courtney Martinez), nieces, Jessica Felts, Baley Felts, Brielle Felts, Valerie Frenzel, Brooke Felts and one aunt, all of Kerrville, and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
