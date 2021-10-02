Frank Moniz
Frank Moniz, 80, of Kerrville, went to live in the Lord’s Kingdom on Sept. 27, 2021.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold. Mass, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Mike Peinemann as celebrant.
First born son to the late Frank and Dorothy Moniz, he was born in Newport, RI on August 4, 1941.
He was a graduate of Rogers High School and Salve Regina University. He leaves his wife, Bernadette Moniz (Tonet), daughter of the late Enrico and Julia Tonet, whom he joined with in marriage on August 18, 1962 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Middletown, RI.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school and after basic training was assigned to Grand Forks, ND. He was called up during the Bay of Pigs conflict under President John Kennedy.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he joined the Middletown, Rhode Island Police Department and retired after 20 years of service in 1985.
They have two children, Shannon Drost (Alan) of Kerrville and Andrew (Melinda) of Chattanooga, TN. He was Pa to five grandchildren, Kaytlyn Snowdon (Jonathon), Benjamin (Ashley) and Baelli, Briana and Bishop Moniz; and was Pop-Pop to four great-grandchildren, Arya, Evelyn, Marcella and Freya Snowdon.
He also leaves a brother, Raymond and his wife Gayle, of Massachusetts; a godchild, Valery Ann McDonald (Steve) in North Carolina; many nieces and nephews and a brother, Peter.
Frank attended Notre Dame Catholic Church serving on both the Usher and Collection Teams. He also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.
Frank was an active member of the Knights of Columbus council 6409 and a member of Assembly 2465. He served as the Grand Knight in 2014. You could always find him and his cook team at Fish Fries, making pancakes at blood drives or smoking turkey legs for the Church festival.
In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to the Petersen Hospice Program, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028, in remembrance of Frank.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
