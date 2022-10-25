Elaine McKay Knaggs
Elaine McKay Knaggs, 86, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Augusta “Gugu” McKay; sister, Carolyn McKay; her husband, Arthur J. Knaggs Jr.; and her daughter, Nancy John.
She is survived by her brother, Walter McKay Jr. of Plano, Texas; sister, Waldeen Wunderlich of Fredericksburg, Texas; daughter, Patti Jo Barnet of Boerne, Texas; sons, AJ Knaggs III (Libby) of Mountain Home, Texas and Robert Jordan Knaggs (Jana) of Austin, Texas; and her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
“Honey” was the name her husband Bill called her around the house and the grandkids picked it up and started calling her Honey and tagged it also as her.
She was born in San Antonio, Texas and grew up in Fredericksburg, then Dallas and San Antonio.
She was the Gillespie County Fair Queen in 1954.
She taught various dance classes in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Comfort, Texas.
She attended St. Mary’s School, then graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1954. She attended SMU and Texas Women’s University.
She was a faithful member of Castle Hills FBC and then Cornerstone Church recently.
She enjoyed singing, sewing and traveling. She also loved attending her grandkids activities, then watching them grow up and having their own families. She is loved by so many dear friends and family members. Her faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
Memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
