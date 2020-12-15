Dr. George T. De Vaney
Dr. George T. De Vaney, 89 years old of Kerrville, passed away Dec. 9, 2020. He was born in Lake Creek, Texas to Walter and Lucile De Vaney on April 8, 1931. He married Avice Fleming on Feb. 15, 1958 in Greggton, Texas.
He went to school at Paris Junior College, North Texas State University and U.T. Southwestern Medical School. He practiced medicine for over 30 years in Dallas, Texas before moving to Kerrville to work in the medical department at Kerrville State Hospital. He enjoyed volunteering at Museum of Western Art and working with the Monday artists at Dietert.
Survivors include his wife Avice; his three sons and their families, Clay and Deb, Brian and Laura, Mark and Kim; grandchildren, Kelli, Amanda, Louise, Matt, Turner and Carson.
We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice and Dr. James Young, and Heart Choices for their loving care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
