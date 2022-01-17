Helen Loree Dew Eisaman
Helen Loree Dew Eisaman passed into her heavenly home, Thursday, January 13, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends in her home.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Due to weather, the committal service will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the visitation rooms with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Burial will be private.
Helen was born April 11, 1940 in Houston, Texas. She was the third daughter born to M.L. and Bobby Dew.
She is survived by her son, Scott and wife Tami; sisters, Dana Stewart (Boerne), Mary Worthington (Stephenville), Jan Cook (Kerrville) and Susan Hale (San Antonio); and many nieces and nephews.
Helen graduated from Brownsville High School, University of Texas, Austin, and earned a Master's degree from UTSA. She taught English thirty years at Tivy High School and several years at Alamo Jr. College.
She served as a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter, Loree Anne's troop, and was on the board of the Kerr County Scouting Association. Helen helped to negociate the sale of the Scout House to the H.E.B. Foundation. Proceeds from that sale funded many local charitable organizations.
Helen was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir and served as a Team Captain for the Altar Guild.
The family wishes to thank Debbie Foster of Peterson Hospice, Sylvia Garza of Right at Home Hill Country, and Dr. Rebecca Barrington of Texas Oncology for their expertise and their loving care.
Thank you, Helen Eisaman, for the love you showed your family, the love for learning you demonstrated to your many students, and the love you showed your Kerrville community. You will be sorely missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
