James Edward Culp
James Edward Culp passed away peacefully at home on October 8th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones and friends.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2022 in Danville, Illinois, and will be laid to rest at the Danville National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ferne Culp and daughter, Carmen Lee Culp-Hursey.
He was born on October 27,1935 in Danville, Illinois to Myrtle Parker and Edward L. Culp.
He was the proud father of Carmen Lee Culp-Hursey and her many accomplishments, and her husband, Jim Edward Hursey
In 2018, Jim and Wanda moved to Kerrville, Texas where her sister, Penny Dubree Bowman resides.
Memorial Donations may be given in his honor to: Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 or to Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society, 2900 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
