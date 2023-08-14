Jesus R. Alvarado Jr.
Jesus R. Alvarado Jr., 82, of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Mass will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafael Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
He was born August 8, 1941 in Kerrville to Jesus and Concepcion Alvarado.
Jesus graduated from Tivy High School an worked at Bernhard Meat Processing for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melcher Alvarado, Santos Alvarado and Richard Lopez; sisters, Paz Lopez and Vickie L. Ramirez.
Survivors include sisters, Audelia Valdez and Eloisa Garcia; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Juan M. Valdez Jr., Jose L. Valdez, Lee Rojas, Bruce Alvarado, Royale Rojas and Chris Rojas.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
