Charlotte Georgia Thompson
Charlotte Georgia Thompson passed away peacefully in her home on September 21, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Services celebrating Charlotte’s life will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10 am. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Charlotte was born in Big Lake, Texas on September 11, 1931 to Martha and Ted Mauck alongside her older sister, Betty. Charlotte attended and graduated high school in Odessa, Texas, where she was a cheerleader and married her high school sweetheart, Col. James “Duck” Thompson. They had two sons, Jim and Tyree, and embraced a nomadic Air Force lifestyle before settling into Kerrville for most of her adult life.
Charlotte worked at the Inn of the Hills, where she advanced from secretary of sales to general manager and made lifelong friends with many of her fellow employees. Charlotte was a thriving steward of the Kerrville community, where she founded and/or presided over many organizations, including the Executive Women’s Club, VFW, Order of the Cooties Auxiliary, Elks Club, and Women’s Chamber of Commerce, among others. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Kerrville Veteran’s Hospital, Christian Assistance Ministries, CVB, Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, and Dietert Center.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Peterson Hospice for their caring and compassionate care during her brief time under their special umbrella. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Peterson Hospice, Hill Country Youth Ranch, or the Wounded Warriors in Charlotte’s name.
Charlotte is survived by her son, James (Sharen); son, Tyree (Chris); grandchildren, Ryan and Garrett, Charlotte and Emily; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
From her Swimmin’ Women, to her Elks, VFW and Del Norte clans, she will be so dearly missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
