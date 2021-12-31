Carolyn Ann Agold
Carolyn Ann Agold, 72, of Kerrville, passed away on December 25, 2021, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Kerrville Texas. James Ervin will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Lloyd Dale Davis, Sr. and Mary Alice Davis on August 11, 1949. She worked as a bank teller for many years and retired after serving as a secretary at First Baptist Church of Kerrville in August of 2008.
She married Vernon Gene Agold on December 9, 1967, in Kerrville, Texas.
Carolyn graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville. She enjoyed playing clarinet in the church orchestra, quilting and crafting. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a service sorority.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Dale Davis, Sr. and Mary Alice Davis, as well as her brothers, Michael Davis, Lloyd Davis, Jr., and Leroy Thomas Davis.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Vernon G. Agold, sons Terry and Todd Agold, sister Alice McNeely, and grandsons Caleb, Walker, and Hudson Agold.
Memorials may be given, in lieu of flowers, to St. Judes Hospital, The Pregnancy Resource Center of Kerrville, or to First Baptist Church of Kerrville for missions.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Peterson Regional Hospital Emergency Staff for all of their efforts and support and to all medical staff and caregivers who tirelessly worked to improve her life.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville Texas
