Amanda Donn (Anderson) Reichenau
Amanda Donn (Anderson) Reichenau, 45, of Kerrville, passed away on May 30, 2021.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Kerrville Church of Christ on Loop 534. The service will be officiated by John Rich.
She was born in San Angelo, Texas on April 20, 1976.
Mandy went to school at St. Peter’s Episcopal School and graduated from Tivy High School. She went to college at Tarleton State University and later in life finished her Bachelor’s degree at Schreiner University. Throughout her life she held various jobs, but at the time of death she was working for Kerrville Butane, a job she looked forward to doing each day.
Mandy loved Sundays as this was the day that she attended service at Kerrville Church of Christ. The church family wrapped Mandy and her children in their arms and made sure they felt loved. The KCC family supported and helped them through many trials.
Mandy and her youngest son, Rebel, joined the angels at the same time on Sunday, May 30. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Polly McClure, and Eric and Geraldine Anderson, and her uncle, Bill Bennett.
Survivors include her remaining children: Dackota Scott McCain and his son Rhiott of Menard; Weslyn Kirkpatrick of San Angelo; and Kaileigh Kirkpatrick of Leakey. Siblings include Misty Kothe (Dustin), Dana Reichenau (Earl Mallett) and Larry Wayne Reichenau II. Parents are Larry and Kay Reichenau and Mark and Evelyn Anderson, both of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.