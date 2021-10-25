Robert E. Arhelger
Robert E. Arhelger, 91, of Granbury, Texas, left this earth on October 21, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior and the love of his life, Dorothy Taylor Arhelger.
Bob was born on June 24, 1930, in San Saba, Texas, to Emma Ellis Arhelger and John Wiley Arhelger.
Bob grew up in San Saba in town, as well as on his family’s ranch. He never passed up an opportunity for an excursion with his younger brother, Raymond and his cousin, George Hopkins. He always had an abundance of pets, most notably Bill the doberman, Amos Melton the rooster, Wee Wee the cat, Tilley the Manchester terrier, and P.B. the cutting horse. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1953 as a distinguished honor graduate and a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Gamma Phi, and the Corps of Cadets. Upon graduating, he entered the military as a second lieutenant with the United States Army and received an honorable discharge while an armored infantry company commander. He returned to manage the family ranch in San Saba in 1955 and was swept off his feet when he ran into Dorothy Taylor – she had been much younger when he left town. They were engaged on their second date and were married on March 17, 1956. In 1960, he went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service. Heading up several SCS offices, Bob frequently relocated with Dorothy and their daughters, Marsha and Ingrid. Before retiring to Kerrville in 1989, he supervised offices from New Mexico to Abilene. In 2009, Bob and Dorothy moved to Granbury, Texas, where Dorothy passed in 2011.
Bob was a deacon and ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church and was later a member of Kerrville Bible Church in Kerrville and Pecan Baptist Church in Granbury. Bob never met a stranger and loved to share his culinary talents with everyone. He loved his family and friends passionately and was always ready and willing to help in any way – he was a wonderful example to so many!
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; and his brother, Raymond. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and David Hart of Granbury; and his daughter and son-in-law, Ingrid and Stuart Cunyus of Kerrville; his sister-in-law, Betty Arhelger of Dallas; his sister-in-law and her husband, Nancy and Cliff Hearne of San Angelo; and his sister-in-law and her husband, Carol and Bill McHorse of San Saba; his grandchildren, Chad Hart of London, UK, Brett Hart and his wife Heather of Lubbock, and Zach Cunyus of Kerrville; and great-grandchildren, Emma Hart and Jackson Hart of Lubbock. He also leaves behind many loved cousins and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a graveside service on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville, Texas. Chaplain Doug McQueen will be officiating.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family would like to ask that you do one or more of the following to honor Bob’s memory: Volunteer or donate to an animal rescue, watch an Aggie game, eat some great catfish, and last, but definitely not least, show the true love of Christ to everyone, regardless of their walk in life.
The family would like to express how grateful they are for Bob’s compassionate care from the Quail Park Memory Care staff in Granbury and the excellent care he received from the doctors and nurses of Hospice Plus – Weatherford.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
