Allie Louise Sinderson
Allie Louise Sinderson passed into the presence of the Lord on April 10, 2022, at the age of 96.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Donnie Anthony, Missions and Evangelism Pastor at Mission City Church in San Antonio. Visitation will be on Friday, April 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Louise was born on April 12, 1925, in Centerville, Leon County, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nelson and Mary Allie Bain, 10 siblings and two husbands, Harry James Shaw, Jr. and James Blair Powell. Her survivors include her current husband, Richard Lowell Sinderson, Jr.; her daughters: Suzan Ellen Fenner and husband Peter of Richardson, Texas, and Sharon Louise Bayless and husband Bob of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren: Rich (and Amy) Bayless, Ryan (and Katie) Bayless, Erica (and David) Steinberger, Laura Fenner (and Andrew Page) and Adam (and Lindsay) Fenner; and ten great-grandchildren: Brittany, Xavier, and Arya Bayless, Emma Grace and Brandon Steinberger, Dylan, Graham, and Tessa Fenner, and Olivia and Jackson Page.
Louise’s primary vocation was homemaker, wife, mother, and missionary to all she met. After college graduation from Texas Women’s University, Denton, Texas, she taught in public schools, and was a college dietitian at Central College in Conway, Arkansas. After graduate work at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, she was an Associate Professor in the Home and Family Department at Texas Tech University, and then directed a private reading institute.
In 1973, Louise and Harry moved to Bayfield, Colorado where Harry administered a conference ground owned by a Christian corporation and Louise assisted him in numerous ways and she also created reading curriculum for the corporation’s schools. About five years after Harry’s death, Louise married Jim Powell and then about five years after his death, she married Richard Sinderson.
Louise loved to study and share in leading Bible Study classes in churches, homes, and backyard and park settings - anywhere she was called. She also loved to handcraft gifts, including afghans, quilts, paintings, stained glass, embroidered kitchen towels, and home canned turkey.
Louise had the spiritual gifts of teaching, hospitality, and helps and loved serving as “Sunshine Lady” at the Wilderness Park for Seniors, in Kerrville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kerrville and enjoyed attending the Vallecito Church on Vallecito Reservoir near Durango, Colorado, where she and Richard spent summers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to: The Coming King Foundation (for the Sculptural Prayer Garden), The Gideon’s International, or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
