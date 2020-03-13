Mildred A. Washburn
Mildred A. Washburn, age 84, of Kerrville, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, Texas.
She was born in Granger, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. R.F. Beran on Sept. 11, 1935. She married William Bruce Washburn on April 7, 1950 in Corsicana, Texas.
Mildred went to Temple High School and attended a local junior college, graduating after two years. She worked for a local attorney in Temple, Texas for a period of five years. She also sold real estate in Corsicana, Texas.
Mildred (Mickee) was very active in the Corsicana Garden Club and won many awards and Blue Ribbons for flower arrangements. She was also active in the Newcomers Club of Corsicana.
Mildred is survived by her husband, William B. Washburn of Kerrville and a sister, Doris Baker, who resides in Corsicana. Mildred has one son, James P. Kelley and grandson, Christopher P. Kelley, both residing in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
