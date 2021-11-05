Conrad Wilmar
Conrad Wilmar, clinical pharmacist and Director of Professional Services at international pharma company, Roche Labs and Naval veteran of WWII and Korea, passed away on October 31, 2021 of heart complications.
He was 97 years of age, no visitation is scheduled. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, TX to honor his military service.
Conrad was a 1947 graduate of the University of Illinois, premed/engineering. He also attended DePauw University, in Greencastle, Indiana as well as Princeton University, NJ as part of his training for his Naval career. His education was concurrent with his military service in WWII with a condensed and intense course of study over three and a half years, separated by 10 months of active duty at sea in the Asiatic/Pacific Campaign.
During this period, after failing a critical examination in mathematics, he began pondering the demands which life had dealt him. In 1945, on a cold and snowy day, while sitting on a university bench at Princeton, an elderly gentleman happened by and observed the despondent pre-midshipman candidate and sat down beside him. After hearing Conrad's concerns, the man shared that he too had experienced difficulties early in his mathematical studies, but currently was the professor of Advanced Studies in Mathematics and Physics at the University. Inspired by the man's example and encouragement during a pivotal moment in his life, Conrad applied Albert Einstein's advice and persevered.
Previously, in 1943, Conrad had joined the US Naval Reserve and graduated from the Midshipman School at Columbia University, NY and went on to serve as a line officer aboard the USS Ludlow DDE 438 in WWII in the Pacific theater. In 1946, he returned to the US to complete his BS degree in Pharmacology. His first employment was as a Medical Representative for the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company. In order to further his career, Conrad continued his education with advanced studies at the University of Illinois, College of Pharmacy.
In 1950, he was recalled for active duty in the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Conway DDE 507 (earning 2 Battle Stars) as an Anti-Submarine Warfare and Operations officer. He continued to proudly serve in the Naval Reserves from 1953 to 1961, reaching the rank of Lt Commander. While in the reserves, Conrad continued to pursue his career in clinical pharmacy and joined Roche Labs from 1962 to 1988. Afterward, he was retained by Roche as a consultant for four more years and then retired to a ranch in the Texas Hill Country.
Conrad leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Genevieve. He was the loving father of daughter, Janice Hunt Wilmar (deceased), of Fredericksburg, Virginia and son, Glenn Conrad Wilmar and his wife Kristina, of Cat Spring, Texas. Conrad was the cherished grandfather of Cassidy, Carolyn and Catheryn.
Conrad willed his body to the University of Texas Medical Center and School for Research and Education.
Charitable donations can be made in Conrad's name to the Janice C Hunt Scholarship Fund for Radiology students, Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Boulevard, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401 or to the Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department, 406 Oak Alley, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
