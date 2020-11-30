Thomas Cantu Arizola Jr.
Thomas Cantu Arizola Jr., age 86 of Fredericksburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Fredericksburg officiated by Rabbi David Garcia.
He was born Oct. 23, 1934 in Fredericksburg to Tomas Perez Arizola and Balentina Fuentes (Cantu) Arizola.
Thomas was a hard worker who worked in construction. He was a member of Iglesia Del Nuevo Testamento. He loved to praise God and loved his congregation.
Survivors include wife, Anna Maria Arizola of Fredericksburg; daughters, Valentina Salinas (Alvino) and Saraiah Batya Arizola, both of Fredericksburg; sons, Marcos Arizola of San Antonio, Augustine Arizola of Fredericksburg and Ramon Arizola (Estella) of Fredericksburg; sister, Dominga Arizola of Austin; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
