Gaylene Pricer Ingram
Gaylene Pricer Ingram of Kerrville, Texas, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2023 at the age of 86.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas. To honor Gaylene’s love of color and vibrant personality, please wear something bright.
Gaylene was born on December 26, 1936 to Leta Gay and Alvin Pricer. She grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Miller High School. She continued her higher education at University of North Texas in Denton. She graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Minor in Education. She began her teaching career at Carrol Lane Elementary in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In December of 1956, Gaylene met Robert Ingram. They married on June 23, 1962. They moved to Kerrville in 1969 and started their family. They had two daughters, Merissa (1967) and Krista (1970).
After taking some time off to raise their daughters, Gaylene returned to teaching at Tom Daniels Elementary as a music teacher. She retired in 2000 after 30 years of teaching. To celebrate her retirement, Merissa and Krista surprised her with a trip to New York City. It was a trip that many special memories were made.
Soon after her retirement from her career as a music teacher, she began teaching private piano lessons in her home. All of her students were thoroughly prepared for the spring recital each May. Besides teaching piano, the Lord blessed her with the opportunity to serve as the pianist at Trinity Baptist Church for 35 years. There wasn’t anyone more dedicated to playing the piano each Sunday Morning. During her years at Trinity, she also served as the director of the handbell choir, Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, and a member of the church choir.
Besides her love of music, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren who only knew her as their “DG”. They were her pride and joy! She sat through her share of dance recitals, baseball games, football games, choir concerts and she loved every minute of it!
She was also blessed with the opportunity to travel the world with her sisters-in-law, Kay Mobley and Joyce Ingram. They traveled to Switzerland, Germany, England, Norway, Italy, London, France, Nova Scotia, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada.
She was a devoted fan of football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. She remained faithful to them even through their disappointing seasons. If you dared to call during a game, the conversation was guaranteed to be cut short.
Gaylene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ingram; parents, Leta Gay and Alvin Pricer.
She is survived by her daughters, Merissa Leigh Sorenson (Walt), and Krista Rene Ginnelly (Patrick); her four grandchildren, Claire Sorenson, Joshua Sorenson, Evan Ginnelly and Brady Ginnelly. She is also survived by her sister, Hyla Lott (Loyd); sisters-in-law, Kay Mobley and Joyce Ingram; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the nursing staff with New Century Hospice who lovingly cared for Gaylene the past five months.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
