William Frederick Hartung
William Frederick Hartung, also known as Bill, 75 of Kerrville, went home to be with his Lord on June 11, 2020, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Tuesday June 16 from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday June 17 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Pastor Javier Santos officiating. Burial will be held privately at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
He was born in Crystal City, Texas to Herman William Hartung, Jr. and Mary Ruth Hartung on February 4, 1945. He married his sweetie, Joan Marie Janca Cantrell on December 5, 1992 in Comfort, Texas.
He was a 1963 graduate of Tivy High School. He attended Schreiner College and UT Austin studying engineering. He worked as a draftsman for almost 20 years before he moved to Comfort, Texas and began working for the Comfort ISD where he filled many roles and touched so many lives. This was the job that he most loved.
He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1968.
Outside of his job, he had a heart for taking care of people, volunteering with the Kendall County EMS and the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elaine Gilbert, mother-in-law and father-in-law Albert and Frieda Janca, Sr., and his precious son Brian Heath Hartung who he missed so very much.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Joan, daughter Christy Wooten (and husband Danny), daughter Jodi Werner (and husband John), son Justin Cantrell (and wife DeAnn), daughter Jaime Cantrell, daughter-in-law Melinda Hartung, brother Al Hartung (and wife Sue), brother-in-law Albert Janca, sister-in-law Ruth Strube (and husband Thomas). Grandchildren Mindy Magee, Hailee Wooten, Kacie Mosmeyer, Kyle Wooten (and wife Lauren), Kelcie Anton (and husband Kenny), Garrett Hartung (and wife Elija), Kody Kotara (and wife Lindsey), Christopher, Josh, Johnna, Ciersten, and Jack Werner, Payton and Katelyn Cantrell. Great-grandchildren Blane Mosmeyer, Paige Werner, Rylie Rodgers, Ashlynn and Raelynn Kotara, Ryan Hartung and Ella Anton and multiple nieces and nephews. Bill is also survived by the mother of his children, Kathryn Simons and his best bud Phil Haggard (and wife Judy).
Memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice who provided such love and good care for Bill. He so loved every one of you.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
