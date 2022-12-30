Connie Galm Hayes
On December 28, 2022, Connie Galm Hayes (72 years old) passed away peacefully within her home in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on January 4, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with David Billieter officiating.
She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Calvin and Mildred Galm on September 9, 1950.
In Connie’s early childhood years, she spent time with her family, attended church, and helped to raise chickens on their family’s farm in San Antonio. In 1982, she married her husband James Hayes, and they began their journey together in Cypress, TX. In 1994, Connie and James relocated to Kerrville, where they were excited to start their construction business together. Connie enjoyed the administrative side of the business and provided bookkeeping services as well. After some time, the difficult decision was made to close their business, but Connie was determined to find a new job that brought her joy.
This is when she began working at Peterson Regional Medical Center as a front desk greeter. While working at Peterson, she met so many kind people and greeted each person with a welcoming smile. Outside of work, Connie loved cooking, baking, fishing, and spending quality time with family. Connie was surrounded by the love of her family and friends, and we know she will continue to reciprocate that love from heaven.
Connie was preceded in death by Calvin and Mildred Galm (Father and Mother) and Oscar and Geneva Hayes (Father-in-law and Mother in-law).
Connie is survived by James Hayes (husband), Kim and Brad Davis (daughter and son-in-law), Chad and Kyle Hayes (son and daughter-in-law), Marylin Noel (sister), Garland and Ronda Galm (brother and sister-in-law), Gloria Hayes (sister-in-law), Kevin and Shelia Mays (brother-in-law and sister-in-law), Dorothy Hampton (sister-in-law), Kaitlin, Kade, Layne, and Royce (grandchildren), and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Peterson Health Foundation.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
