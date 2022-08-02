Jan Leslie Rains
Jan Leslie Rains of Kerrville, passed away peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side on July 29, 2022 at the age of 73.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church (1900 Goat Creek Road) in Kerrville.
Jan was born on May 29, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri. Her loving parents, Maynard and Ruth Pettit predeceased her.
She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri with her parents and brother later moving to Florissant, MO where she attended McCluer High School. Jan developed a passion for animals at an early age, especially dogs and horses. After graduating from high school in 1967, Jan began her business studies while working for McDonnell-Douglas aircraft company where she worked as a computer key punch operator.
Jan married and later moved with her daughters to Texas, where she made the Hill Country her forever home. Shortly after moving to Kerrville, she began working at Riverhill Country Club and Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, where she worked for several years.
In 1980, Jan met and married the love of her life, John Wiley Rains. They shared 44 years of adventures together including raising their six daughters, having a successful business, riding horses, sailing, fishing off the dock at their once home in Port Aransas, family vacations, traveling the world, and loving on their dog, Jasper. Jan had a strong conviction and faith and was the voice of reason and logic for many.
Jan loved decorating for each holiday throughout the year and sharing special traditions with her children and grandchildren. She was a person with a huge heart who loved her family and grandchildren beyond imagination. She felt that her grandchildren were extraordinary gifts and she loved them with her whole heart.
Jan is survived by her husband, Wiley; six daughters, Lacey Keune, Amy Patrick, Jenny Langfeld (Greg), Wendy Hammon (David), Renee’ Munoz, Misty Marshall (Shirl); and ten grandchildren, Grant Langfeld, Riker and Ridge Patrick, Mason and Walker Hammon, Triston, Seth and Isaiah Munoz, Maddison Rains and Brendan Marshall; as well as her brother, Jim Pettit (Connie); and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Jan’s name to your local animal humane society.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
