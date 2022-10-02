Robert ''Bob'' Benjamin Hoch
Robert ''Bob'' Benjamin Hoch, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on May 15, 2022, at Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center, San Antonio after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease linked to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, and other health issues.
Committal and Internment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209, (suggested arrival 2:00-2:15 p.m.)
Born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Monica Evelyn Fox and Louis Anthony Hoch on September 24, 1943. Bob was preceded in death by parents Monica and Louis, and siblings Margaret O'Brien, Louis Hoch and John Hoch.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 22 years, Pamela Siobhan (Stuart-Mills); sister Mary Louise Stewart; six children: Rebecca Hoch, Robert Michael Hoch, Rachel Hoch-Cushman, Renee Hoch, Roxanne McCarley, and Benjamin Sanders Hoch, their spouses and eight grandchildren; and three stepchildren: Deborah Mart, Jonathan Cher, and Josephine Cher, their spouses and four step-grandchildren.
Bob attended Central Catholic High School in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from St. Mary's University with a Bachelor's degree in International Relations and a Master's degree in Economics. He was a commissioned US Army Officer, serving as a Military Advisor in the Vietnam War, where he earned the Bronze Star and many other awards for distinguished service. He had a long and satisfying career at Central Intelligence Agency as Branch Chief and Senior Analyst. He co-founded The Rachel Foundation and was a board member of the Association of Missing and Exploited Children's Organizations (AMECO).
Bob had a gift for making music come to life. He was a life-long church organist and choir director, including 28 years at St Mary's Church, Barnesville, MD, and 10 years at St. Anthony's Church, Harper, TX. He was Chorus Manager of the Hill Country Chorale. He sang in the nationally recognized Paul Hill Chorale and the Master Chorale in Washington, DC, and in the San Antonio Mastersingers.
Until his health failed, Bob was a member of Kiwanis Club of Kerrville and the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (KCPAA). He loved to play tennis. Bob was a Friend of Bill for 32 years.
Over the long course of his health struggles, Bob received the highest standard of care from medical professionals, of which there are too many to count. The family extends special thanks to the Kerrville VA Medical Center teams, especially Dr. Dorothy Rosson; Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital San Antonio, especially the Palliative Care and West Surgical Teams, and to Dr. Laveta McDowell and the kidney care teams at DaVita Kerrville. Special thanks to Saite Westall, for her loving professional in-home care, and to Paula Scott of the Center for Fitness, his personal trainer.
Bob's Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM*, Monday, October 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett, Kerrville, TX 78028, Livestream: www.zionkerrville.org
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
