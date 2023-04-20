Beverly Killmer
Beverly Killmer, of Kerrville, went to be with Jesus on April 15, 2023 at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, San Antonio.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. April 22 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian, 101 Webb Avenue, Ingram, across from The Hill Country Arts Foundation (Stonehenge II). There will be refreshments after the service.
She was born in Bronx, New York to Fred Blendermann and Vivian Blendermann on June 1, 1939. She and her husband, Don, shared their lives for more than 60 years.
She went to school in Montclair, NJ where she graduated with honors from Montclair University. She worked as a teacher for 26 years, after which she turned her love of dogs into a grooming business, which she continued through 2020 when Covid and multiple complications ended her career. Since the move to Kerrville, she attended with her husband, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (formerly First Presbyterian Church of Ingram).
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Don; her three children, Lori Maslanka (Gary), Kristen Killmer, and Don Killmer Jr. (Traci); her brother, Bob Blendermann (Joan); grandchildren, William Horen, Allyssa Hildebrandt, Daniel Horen (Stephanie) Angela Maslanka, Karissa Maslanka, Alexander Killmer, Zakery Killmer; and great-grandchildren, Logan Horen, Amy Hildebrandt, and Barrett Horen.
Beverly was a woman of faith, dedicated to her husband and children, putting their needs above hers, as was her unselfish nature. Her willingness to follow her husband around the country to pursue his career further showed her unselfish attitude.
Bev fought an ongoing loss of health for the last two years on earth.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
