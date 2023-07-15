John F. Ayala III
John F. Ayala III, 59 years old, of Kerrville, passed away on July 10, 2023, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Brother Kenneth Dwight Foster officiating.
He was born in Kerrville to John F. Ayala Jr. and Rosa F. Ayala on March 21, 1964.
He went to Tivy High School, and he graduated from Schreiner University LVN Program. He worked as an LVN for over 30 years in the Texas Hill Country including in the hospital where he was born, Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital. He was dedicated to the care of his patients, even during the COVID Pandemic. He was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, serving in different positions throughout his life. He also had a passion for caring for animals.
John was preceded in death by his parents John F. Ayala Jr. and Rosa F. Ayala.
Survivors include his daughters, Angel Moon and her husband Harrison, Kelly Alston and her husband Michael; his sister, Rebecca Morquecho and her husband Bobby; his Tia, Rachel Lara; his nephews and niece, Joseph, Tony, Felipe, and Jennifer Morquecho; his grandchildren, Isabelle, Macy, and Jackson; and his Furbabies.
Memorials may be given to your charity of choice in John’s honor.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kyrsten Wood, the Kerr County Service partners that assisted during this difficult time, and all those who have said prayers and sent well wishes.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.