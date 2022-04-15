Maria Luz Rosas
Maria Luz Rosas, 88 years old of Refugio, Texas passed away on April 10,2022 in Kerrville.
She was born in Durango, Durango, Mexico to Raul Daniel Lopez and Irene Cuevas De Lopez on December 25, 1933.
She was a woman that was rooted in her faith and took pride in raising her family. She spent the majority of her adult life in Refugio, Texas where she enjoyed gardening, sewing, working, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Jose Rosas and left behind a family; daughter, Lucia and husband Demetrio Salinas of Kerrville; son, Martin Rosas of Victoria, Texas; son, Hugo Rosas and wife Denise of Refugio, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher and Kish Ramirez, Megan Rosas, Hunter and Brittany Lawyer, Michelle Rosas, Johnathan and Clarissa Rosas, Demi Rosas, Mikaila Rosas, Tera Rosas, and Timothy Rosas; great-grandchildren, Cameron Fields, Christian Fields, Jordan Hurbano, Gabriela Ramirez, and Ivy June Rosas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
