Bettye B. Lacy
Dr. Bettye B. Lacy, Ph.D. passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Kerrville.
Services have been held. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday March 12, 2022 in Brownwood, TX at Greenleaf Cemetery, 2615 US-377, Brownwood, TX 76801.
“Betts” was born September 22, 1933 in Houston, Texas to Cecil Calvin Lacy and Pearl Walden Lacy. She was the fifth of six children and was especially close to her baby sister, Jeannie – spending so much time together that they developed their own language which they would easily slip into even as adults. Their time was spent outdoors where they pretended to be pirates, cowboys, and “witch” hunters – the latter leading to a neighbor’s fence “accidentally” catching on fire…allegedly.
Like many children growing up during WWII, she saw her family proudly serve in the military. All three of her brothers and her brother-in-law were stationed abroad during the War representing every branch of the military. She was very proud of their service – a respect that would stay with her the rest of her life for all those that serve.
Bettye was a pioneer in the Lacy family. She was the first person to graduate college, and then furthered her education by getting her Masters and ultimately a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Texas, Austin. Her education took her around the world where she spent a number of years living and working in Seoul, South Korea.
Upon her retirement, she took up farming and ran a very successful business, White Star Farms, selling her produce at local farmers markets around Central Texas. She won several awards for her hot peppers. Her garden, tools, and barn were the envy of family, friends and neighbors!
Betts was funny, outspoken, stubborn, but most of all kind. She was always available for a visit, a good laugh, or a shoulder to cry on. She had a keen sense of what was right, and would help you when you were down. She truly loved her family and friends unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Calvin Lacy and Pearl Walden Lacy; sister and brother-in-law, “Sissie” and Jimmy C. Carruth; older brothers, Charles C. Lacy and Garvin Henry Lacy; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmie W. and Louise Lacy; beloved nephews, Charles “Chuck” Lacy and Garvin “Hank” Lacy.
She is survived by her best friend and partner, Mary Jo Foltz (Kerrville); sister, Jeannie Lacy Dykes (Longview); numerous nieces and nephews; and two very special nieces-in-law, Diane Bolin (Center Point) and Mary Lacy (Hunt).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Capital of Texas Chapter, 5508 Hwy 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, TX 78735.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
