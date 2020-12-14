Irene Lucillia Bausch Stieler
Irene Lucillia Bausch Stieler, age 96, of Kerrville, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, in her home on Goat Creek Road.
A visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Comfort Cemetery with a graveside service held at 1:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
She was born in Bandera, Texas to Henry and Adela Bausch on June 21, 1924. Irene married Elmer Stieler on May 30, 1942.
Irene grew up on Winans Creek, in Bandera County with her eight siblings. She graduated from Bandera High School where she loved to play softball. Irene enjoyed dancing and met the love of her life at Fairyland Dance Hall in Comfort. After marrying Elmer, they moved to Goat Creek Road where they raised three children.
They were members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and she was a very active member of the Kerr County Home Economics Club. Irene and Elmer raised goats, cattle, and chickens. Even after the loss of her husband, Irene continued to ranch and live on her own. She lived in the same home for 78 years.
As an advocate for agriculture, Irene prided herself on attending the Hill Country Livestock Show to support her family with their projects and was in attendance for 70 consecutive years. Irene was an excellent seamstress. She sewed much of the clothing for her children and grandchildren and helped them with their first 4H clothing projects. She never turned down an opportunity to patch up a pair of jeans. Because of her love of sewing, Irene worked in the fabric department of Winn’s Department store for many years. Although Irene enjoyed sewing and ranching, her first love was her family. She loved playing dominoes with her family teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She spent timeless hours at athletic events and music concerts. She never missed a baptism, confirmation, graduation, or marriage. But most of all, Irene enjoyed feeding her family. With less than 30 minutes notice, Irene could put together a spread that put most Thanksgivings to shame. She had a love for baking and always had fresh cookies in her cookie jars. Everyone that came to visit her would be sent home with a bag of cookies. While living in her little farmhouse on Goat Creek Road she was admired by those who passed by as she tended to her animals or worked in her garden. She was deeply loved by so many.
Irene Lucillia Bausch Stieler is survived by her son Allen Stieler and wife Karen of Rocksprings; daughter Diann Crenwelge of Junction; grandchildren Pamela Nentwich and husband Brian, of Comfort, Carrie Carter and husband Casey of Sanger, Justin Stieler and wife Meredith, of Kerrville, Tamra Hill and husband Clem, of Junction, and Willard Crenwelge, of Junction. Great-grandchildren, Jackie Heard and husband Ben, Sabrina Nentwich, Will Carter, Grant Carter, Creed Carter, Kathryn Stieler, Andrew Stieler, Tyler Hill, Stacy Hill, Kylen Rowe, Jaydan Crenwelge, Madi Crenwelge, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elmer; their son Dewayne Stieler.
Pallbearers will be Justin Stieler, Willard Crenwelge, Will Carter, Grant Carter, Creed Carter, Andrew Stieler, Tyler Hill, and Ben Heard.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Kerrville or the charity of your choice.
The family offers a sincere thank you to all who cared for Grandma.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
