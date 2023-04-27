Tammy Christine (White) Neal
One of our favorite family phrases from Elvis is “Taking Care of Business.” That describes our oldest sister, Tammy Christine (White) Neal, a resident of Kerrville, who passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the tender age of 55. Tammy took care of her business on Earth from the day she was born on March 27, 1968, to Roy (R.E.) and Yolanda (Garza) White, Sr. to fighting her colorectal cancer. Her unwavering spirit resonated through the halls of the ICU at Peterson as she declared, “I want to fight.” Our sister, who was a mother and a grandmother, continued her fight until our dear Lord called her home on that Good Friday.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Wright’s Funeral Home.
Tammy graduated from Tivy High School in 1984. She participated in various sports from middle school through high school. As a family, we were active in softball playing for the Dragons. Our parents coached, our brother was the batboy, and the girls were the players. Tammy was often the star of
the team. When Tammy wasn’t playing sports, she enjoyed spending time with her grandparents, riding horses, making mud pies, coloring, making crafts, riding bikes, and cooking.
During her high school years, Tammy met Scott D. Neal, Sr., who proudly served our country in the US Army after high school. They married on November 7, 1987. They became the proud parents of four children.
Tammy is survived by her firstborn daughter who resides in Alabama, Amanda Christine (Neal) Ryan, her husband, Mark, and two grandchildren Kylie Christine and Jack Andrew. She is survived by a son in Granbury, Scott D. Neal Jr., and his wife Stacy. She is also survived by a daughter, Michelle Kaye Neal, and co-parent Brandon Hadley with three granddaughters Izabella Cheyenne, Azleana Grace, and Szymphony Presley all from Indiana. Tammy’s youngest daughter Samantha (Neal) Williams and her husband, Rayden, and their three children, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Rayden Allen reside in Ingram. Tammy will be missed by her sisters Sandra and Doug Klein (Fredericksburg), Tracy and Kurt Marlin (Sinton), and brother Roy White, Jr. (Kerrville).
Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Yolanda White; grandparents, Stanley and Annie (Welch-Eckert) White Sr., Elvira T. Garza, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tammy’s family would like to thank Dr. Singh and the staff at Texas Oncology for their love and support during Tammy’s treatment. We would like to say thank you to the staff of the ER and especially to Dr. Ezekiel and the staff at the ICU at Peterson Regional Hospital as our sister spent her last days there. Her life came full circle. She was born at the original Sid Peterson and is reborn at the new Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Tally Elementary College Fund, 1840 Goat Creek Parkway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
