Gregory Steven Wilson
Gregory Steven Wilson passed away peacefully at home in Kerrville on April 30, 2023.
He was born in Houston, Texas to Langham Yates Wilson and Mary Patricia Camp Wilson on October 18, 1947. Greg went on to graduate from Westbury High School in Houston in 1965, where he excelled in a love for fast cars, pretty girls and friends that still call him their best today.
Post-graduation, he joined the Army and soon served in Germany where he met life-long brothers and learned the true meaning of defending his country.
Soon after, Greg met Barbara Hunter and they married on September 10, 1971, in the bright lights of Las Vegas, remaining married for over fifty years.
Greg is survived by his spouse, Barbara; daughter, Caroline (Sweep); “pseudo-son-in-law,” (as Greg called him) Bob Rue; his dog, Elvis; and a plethora of lifelong friends.
Greg’s love of the ocean, his Hawaiian shirt collection, Astros, his wife, daughter, and friends, will be celebrated aptly as we salute him.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the kindness at Grimes Funeral Chapels and the gentle care from Hill Country Memorial.
Donations may be made to Kerrville Pets Alive in honor of his memory and love for God’s furry four- legged Earth angels.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
