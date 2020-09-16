Gerald Wayne Pfiester
On Sept. 15, 2020, Gerald Wayne Pfiester (The Green Torino Man), 69 years old, of Kerrville, drove to Heaven.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born to Irene Kott Pfiester and Edwin Pfiester on Sept. 5, 1951, in Fredericksburg. He was married to Darla Pfiester of Kerrville.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father; mother; step-father, Fred Pearson; and oldest brother, Carlos Pfiester.
He is survived by his wife, Darla Pfiester; children, Adrianne Pfiester, Melissa Tanneberger (Darrell), and Patrick Hoop (Teri); brother, Robert Pfiester (Charlotte Taylor); sister, Sharon Bigott (Mark); his grandchildren, Bristol Pfiester, Kaylee and Haylee Tanneberger; special sisters-in-law, Patty Putnam and Jo Ann Pfiester; cousin, Gary Kott (Debbie); and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Jerry served his community for many years as a car salesman. He was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alamo Hospice or a charity of your choice.
A very special thank you to Alamo Hospice and Mays Cancer Center for your support and guidance through many weeks. Thank you for all your love.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
