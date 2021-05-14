Catherine Tonet Murray
Catherine Tonet Murray, 84, of Kerrville, graduated to eternal life peacefully surrounded by her family at home after a long, strong battle with heart and kidney failure.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday May 22, 2021 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with Father Bert Baetz officiating. Due to the pandemic, the dioceses request you RSVP by emailing to rsvp@stpeterskerrville.com. A reception will be followed at Tucker Hall. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. If you are unable to attend and would like to take part you may watch virtually on https://youtu.be/89FS5nCPG50 or go to www.stpeterskerrville.com and click on YouTube for our church’s channel.
Cathy was ultimately known for her unconditional loving and devotion to her beloved husband, family and friends. On several occasions, she unselfishly would sacrifice herself to care for others.
Cathy was born Jan. 9, 1937 at home in Middletown, Rhode Island. "Darn Yankee at heart," as she would say, she was a southern lady true and true.
Her father’s tour of duty in the Army took her high school years to Trieste, Italy and this is where she learned to love the fine arts and of swimming, as she always reminisced about swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. The family moved back to Middletown where she finished high school, graduating from Roger’s High School in Newport, Rhode Island. She was a manager of the bank on the Naval Base in Newport and this is where she met her love of 63 years over a 10c error in his checkbook (his fault not the banks). They married in November 1958 in Golden, Colorado as her husband Tom was attending the Colorado School of Mines. They were house parents during that time where he received his Master’s degree.
She continued to support her love through his time in the Navy and working for Chevron Oil. Due to her husband’s career, moves were a norm averaging every 2 ½ years. She could pack up a house with the best of them. The kid’s rooms were identical with every move. She felt normalcy was the best for them. The moves took them to Oklahoma, Houston, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Walnut Creek, California. When her children went to boarding school for high school, Cathy decided to get her degree. She went to St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California where she double majored in Accounting and English. She then went to work for Chevron Oil in Concord, California in the accounting department. During her time in California, Cathy loved the ocean, where she studied marine mammals. She could tell you anything about any type of whale (cetacean) or seal (pinniped). With that love of the ocean and being married to a Navy Captain, they would travel the coast of California in the boat (Unicorn). She loved going to Monterey, Carmel, and weekend trips to Pier 39. One of the most memorable excursions was a 3-month trip taking Unicorn up to Maine from Corpus Christi. Cathy was called the Admiral of the vessel even though she was married to a Captain.
Always dressed to the hilt, nothing out of place, and the essential hostess. She was known for her annual open houses where she would cook for 300 friends, family, and work associates. This was a family tradition for over two generations. She did this wherever she lived. She loved to cook and was a sponge wanting to learn everything she could and the kitchen was the ultimate test kitchen. Food Network was a norm on the family TV. Summering in Maine, she still was the ultimate hostess. Always having freshly made blueberry muffins for breakfast for any visiting guest to homemade seafood chowder or steaming a fresh lobster from their dock.
The Murray family has long ties to Kerrville and that brought them back to retire in the beloved Hill Country in 1991. Cathy dove into the community as she did wherever she went. Cathy was part of the Kerr County MHDD advisory board, always believing helping anyone is important. Again, supporting her beloved Tom, even in retiring years, Cathy loved to entertain, whether it be Scots of the Hill Country Burn Night Supper (she took the task on making the Haggis every year when they were members) or helping raise funds for the Peterson Hospital.
No matter where Cathy lived, her Faith was the most important. She received from the School of Theology, University of South, certification of completion of Theological Education by Extension-Education of Ministry. She was very active in any church she attended. She was a loyal 8 a.m. parishioner at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She served on the altar guild, omega group for double digit years. She was President of the St. Peter’s School board and was instrumental in obtaining their accreditation and building the playground.
Her pride and joy was the Cottage Shop, where she was the manager for 25 years. She loved working with the ladies and would provide Monday breaktime treats. This was her passion. She was very proud of what the Cottage Shop stands for. She was recognized, in 2014, by the City of Kerrville for her years of dedication, guidance, wisdom, and devotion.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Enrico and Julia Tonet; her brother, Enrico (Tony) Tonet; and baby girl, Catherine Murray.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Tom Jr.; her children, Deidra Murray Harmer (Bob) and Tom Murray III (Julie); her grandchildren, Robert (Tres) Harmer III, Dylan Harmer and Katie Murray; sister, Bernadette Moniz; brother, Connie Tonet; and so many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Peterson Palliative Care and Hospice as they helped Mom graduate to the Saints, Dr. Jim Young for 26 years of being her doctor, Dr. Barrington, Dr. McDowell, Dr. Alvarez, Dr. Oei and Dr. Carlos Menedez. The family would also like to thank all the friends that have reached out during Cathy’s illnesses. Your love and support are always in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice, Diabetes Research, Breast Cancer Research, Kidney and Cardiac research, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal School or any medical illness you wish.
