Staci Diane Adams
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Staci Diane Adams of Kerrville, who left us on April 28, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Staci was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 335 Adams Road, in Medina, Texas.
Staci was preceded in death by her father, Nolan W. Adams Jr. and brother, Bo Dillard. Staci is survived by her husband, Bill Baker; daughter, Amy Baker 17; and son, Christopher Lackey, 28. Staci’s beautiful grandbabies were her love and joy: Cason Lackey 8, Layton Lackey 5 and Maisie Lackey 4; sister, Melissa Adams Heinen 51; niece, Ashley Johnson 27; nephew, Matthew Heinen 22; sister, Kelly Adams 48; nephew, Kendell Kosa 28; nephew, Nathanial Dillard 17, niece, Nicki Dillard18; and niece, Natalie Dillard 13; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Staci was born on March 5, 1973 in Kerrville to Nolan Adams Jr. and Diana Sue Cooper. She grew up in a close-knit family with her two siblings, Melissa Adams-Heinen and Kelly Adams, and spent many happy summers swimming and exploring the ranch with her sisters and many cousins.
Staci met the love of her life, Bill Baker, in San Antonio, Texas in 2000. They went on to have a beautiful life together, raising the children, Christopher Lackey 28 and Amy Baker 17, while sharing countless adventures along the way. Staci was a wonderful mother and grandmother who always put her family first, and her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Staci had a heart of gold and was always there for her friends and family when they needed her most. Her kind and generous spirit touched the lives of so many, and her infectious smile and laughter will never be forgotten.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Staci was a graduate of Schreiner College in Kerrville, with a passion for helping others.
Staci's passing leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled, but we find solace in knowing that she is now at peace and reunited with those who have gone before her. We will always carry her memory with us, and we are grateful for the time we had with her.
Rest in peace Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Friend Staci Adams. Your love, kindness, and spirit will live on forever in our hearts.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
